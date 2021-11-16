SVB Leerink Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $153.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

