S&W Seed Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.