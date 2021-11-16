Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $7.63. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,120 shares changing hands.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

