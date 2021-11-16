Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 0.69. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

