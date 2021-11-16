Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $1,250,150.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72.

Shares of SYNA opened at $259.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

