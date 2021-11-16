TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.78 ($31.50).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.40 ($31.06). 302,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.89. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a one year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.