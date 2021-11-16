Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.