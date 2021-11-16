Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

TLIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

