Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
