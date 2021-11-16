Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLIS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

