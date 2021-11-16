Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 611.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TALN opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Talon International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

