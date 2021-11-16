Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.