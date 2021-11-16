Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 98.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $5,923,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

