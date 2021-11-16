Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $14.50 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

