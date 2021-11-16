TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Down 64.2% in October

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

