TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$210.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$179.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$90.56 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.