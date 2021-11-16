TD Securities Trims Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Target Price to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE MAL opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$590.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.