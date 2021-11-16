TD Securities Trims Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Target Price to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
TSE MAL opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$590.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38.
About Magellan Aerospace
