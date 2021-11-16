TE Connectivity Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $108.17 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.