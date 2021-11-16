TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $155.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
NYSE TEL opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 270,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.