TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $155.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 270,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.