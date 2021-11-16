Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 805.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

LON TM17 traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 690.50 ($9.02). 133,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,481. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 746.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 746.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.82 million and a PE ratio of 41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

