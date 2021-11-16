Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HQL opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

