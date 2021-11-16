Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE THW opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

