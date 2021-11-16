Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $191.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,477. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.