Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE TDY traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,912. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.15.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
