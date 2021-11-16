Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TDY traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,912. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.15.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

