Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 698,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Tellurian worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 205.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

