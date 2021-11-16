Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $95.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.25 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $404.11 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

