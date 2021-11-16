Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.