TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Cap of $724,395.88

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $724,395.88 and $113,155.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00280684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00101266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00141023 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004420 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

