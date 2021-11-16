Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

