Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,025. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

