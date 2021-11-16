Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.17. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 9,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $244.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

