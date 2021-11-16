Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Textron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

