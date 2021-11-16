Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Thales has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Get Thales alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.