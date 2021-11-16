The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Marvonia P. Moore Acquires 1,963 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 145,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $794.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.