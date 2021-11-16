The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.47.
BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.