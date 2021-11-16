The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.69 and last traded at C$111.69, with a volume of 2830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$110.40.

DSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.99. The firm has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total transaction of C$600,138.11.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

