The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $348.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $353.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

