The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

GUT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

