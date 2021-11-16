The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.42. GAP reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. GAP has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

