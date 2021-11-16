The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.