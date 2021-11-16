The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

