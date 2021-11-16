The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

DIS opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

