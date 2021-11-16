The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $346,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

