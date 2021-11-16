THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $207,352.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.