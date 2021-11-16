Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $621.12.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $651.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

