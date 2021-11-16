Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 26,716 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $303.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

