Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $133.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.