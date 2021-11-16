Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.23. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

