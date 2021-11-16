Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

