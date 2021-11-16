Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $174.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

