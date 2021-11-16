Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.65 (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $437.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

