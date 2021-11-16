Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of TWI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 123,193 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Titan International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Titan International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

